It doesn't matter how young or how old you are, anyone can bring about change — and the action you take to deliver that change is valuable, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said last week.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the activist emphasized the importance of individual voices and actions.

She was responding to a question about how others, particularly young people, can help an initiative such as Yousafzai's own "Malala Fund", a non-profit dedicated to supporting girls' right to attend school and receive quality education.

In 2012, the Taliban attempted to assassinate Yousafzai, then aged 15. Yet she survived and went on to tell her story and set up the Malala Fund with her father in 2013, to raise awareness.

"I started speaking out when I was 11 years old and I had no idea if my voice can have an impact or not," Yousafzai said during a session titled "An Insight, An Idea With Malala Yousafzai" at this year's Davos summit.