The British royal family is worth billions but it still prioritizes saving—here's how

The business valuation consultancy Brand Finance estimated last year that the British royal family is worth about $95 billion, the Independent reports. That takes into account concrete assets, such the 830,000-square-foot Buckingham Palace and the family's extensive art collection, as well as more abstract assets such as the value of the royal brand.

For an idea of how valuable the brand is, consider, for instance, Princess Charlotte: She was just 10 hours old when she made her debut on the world stage draped in a G.H. Hurt & Sons shawl worth about $100. That day alone, 100,000 people from over 183 countries visited the website for the clothing line in a shopping "frenzy," the Telegraph reports.

Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth totals $530 million, the most of anyone in the family, Forbes estimates, while the private wealth of all of the family members together would top $1 billion, by Wealth-X's calculation.

But wealth, even the royal kind, doesn't have to mean extravagance. In fact, the family's most prominent members prioritize habits that help them save.

They fly commercial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, set to marry May 19th this year, fly on airlines with the public, often in economy class, Reader's Digest reports. That is, of course, when they aren't in private helicopters.

On the ground, the Queen has been known to occasionally take the train.

They cut energy costs

In 2011, four million households in England fell into "fuel poverty," reports the Financial Times, "a situation in which a homeowner must spend 10 percent of their annual income to keep their abode acceptably warm."

That was a predicament for the Queen, who lives in a home with 775 rooms. To cut costs and save energy, she posted warning signs around the palace that read: "The attention is drawn of all members of staff to the need to switch off unwanted lights. By Order of The Master of The Household." According to one of her employees, she often took the task upon herself and roamed the halls flicking switches.

They hold onto clothes

Prince George recently wore an outfit his father Prince William wore all the way back in 1984.

And the Queen herself has been known to re-use outfits. As Express reports, "In 2013 she wore the same pink coat and hat for no fewer than four official engagements in the same year and in 2011 the primrose yellow outfit that Her Majesty wore to William and Kate's wedding six months earlier was then recycled for a subsequent tour of Australia."

They buy IKEA

During their visit to Sweden this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that they bought some IKEA furniture for their children's rooms in Kensington Palace.

They eat leftovers

"Very often when she's at home she'll be happy to have leftovers," Phil Dampier, co-author of "What's In The Queen's Handbag And Other Royal Secrets," told Express about Queen Elizabeth II.

Carolyn Robb, the family's Palace Chef from 1989-2000, revealed in an interview with Racked that the whole family is big on Tupperware. "Yes, [Prince Charles] was very economical and very much believed that nothing should go to waste," she said. "If we made roasted lamb and there was leftovers, we'd probably go and make Shepard's pie the next night."

They also abstained from fancy treats like caviar for the most part, she said, and opted instead for "really simple, fresh, homemade meals."

