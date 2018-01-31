The business valuation consultancy Brand Finance estimated last year that the British royal family is worth about $95 billion, the Independent reports. That takes into account concrete assets, such the 830,000-square-foot Buckingham Palace and the family's extensive art collection, as well as more abstract assets such as the value of the royal brand.

For an idea of how valuable the brand is, consider, for instance, Princess Charlotte: She was just 10 hours old when she made her debut on the world stage draped in a G.H. Hurt & Sons shawl worth about $100. That day alone, 100,000 people from over 183 countries visited the website for the clothing line in a shopping "frenzy," the Telegraph reports.

Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth totals $530 million, the most of anyone in the family, Forbes estimates, while the private wealth of all of the family members together would top $1 billion, by Wealth-X's calculation.

But wealth, even the royal kind, doesn't have to mean extravagance. In fact, the family's most prominent members prioritize habits that help them save.