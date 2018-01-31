VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 5 tech companies to work for in 2018

Famous tech companies like Google and Facebook offer employees high-paying salaries, fun offices and generous benefits — but do these perks actually make a difference to employees?

According to jobs site Indeed, they do.

Indeed analyzed data from over 18 million employee reviews of tech companies. They found that five companies stood out as the best places to work and had the most highly-rated overall employee experiences.

Check out the top five best tech companies to work for in 2018:

5. SAP

Year founded: 1972

Headquarters: Walldorf, Germany

Number of employees: 88,500+

4. Google

Year founded: 1998

Headquarters: Mountain View, CA

Number of employees: 75,606+

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images

3. Facebook

Year founded: 2004

Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

Number of employees: 23,165+

2. Adobe

Year founded: 1982

Headquarters: San Jose, CA

Number of employees: 17,000+

1.Salesforce

Founded: 1999

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Number of employees: 25,000+

Cloud computer company Salesforce topped Indeed's list for the fourth time. "There's a reason Salesforce continues to be voted a top employer time and time again," says one Salesforce employee. Salesforce ranked highest among tech companies for management, pay and benefits, and job security and advancement.

Several companies in the top five plant to expand in 2018. Google for instance, which came in fourth on Indeed's list, recently announced plans for a 1.04 million square foot campus that would house up to 4,500 Googlers.

Software company SAP is the oldest company on the list. Founded in 1972 and based in Germany, SAP employees say that the company excels at promoting a healthy work-life balance.

"SAP offers opportunities for employees to develop their skills and grow inside the company while providing a safe environment where you can be yourself and bring new ideas to the products and processes," says one employee.

"SAP has a great culture that promotes learning and collaboration," a second employee says. "Once you work there it's hard to go anywhere else."

