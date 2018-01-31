The top 5 tech companies to work for in 2018

Cloud computer company Salesforce topped Indeed's list for the fourth time. "There's a reason Salesforce continues to be voted a top employer time and time again," says one Salesforce employee. Salesforce ranked highest among tech companies for management, pay and benefits, and job security and advancement.
Several companies in the top five plant to expand in 2018. Google for instance, which came in fourth on Indeed's list, recently announced plans for a 1.04 million square foot campus that would house up to 4,500 Googlers.
Software company SAP is the oldest company on the list. Founded in 1972 and based in Germany, SAP employees say that the company excels at promoting a healthy work-life balance.
"SAP offers opportunities for employees to develop their skills and grow inside the company while providing a safe environment where you can be yourself and bring new ideas to the products and processes," says one employee.
"SAP has a great culture that promotes learning and collaboration," a second employee says. "Once you work there it's hard to go anywhere else."
