Billionaire Thomas Siebel on immigration: US should be stapling green cards to college diplomas

Billionaire tech CEO on immigration: US should be stapling green cards to college diplomas 39 Mins Ago | 00:46

As a fix for Silicon Valley's talent gap, billionaire tech CEO Thomas Siebel said the U.S. should work harder to keep international students, and be "stapling green cards to their diplomas."

The CEO of C3 IoT, a software company centered on the so-called internet of things, told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" it makes "no sense at all" to bar qualified foreign students from staying in the country after graduation.

"We're spending enormous federal dollars, tax dollars training and educating these people and then we don't allow them to work for us," he said.

Siebel echoed the sentiments out of Silicon Valley that the tech hub is facing a talent shortage, forcing some companies to look outside the field for hires.

"The students that we're graduating out of Stanford, Harvard, Illinois, Berkeley, who are getting their master's degrees, Ph.D.s in, say, data science, AI and computer science," Siebel said. "We're making them go home. I mean this is crazy."