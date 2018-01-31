    ×

    One person is dead after a train carrying GOP lawmakers to a policy retreat hit a truck

    • A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, lawmakers said.
    • One of the people in the truck was killed.
    • Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was sent to the hospital for an exam according to standard concussion protocol.
    A train carrying GOP Senators and Congressmen hit a trash truck en route to a Republican retreat on Jan. 31st, 2018.
    Fatality in train collision involving GOP members   

    One person died after a chartered train carrying dozens of Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia crashed into a truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday.

    One person in the truck was killed in the incident, while another was critically injured. Two lawmakers were checked for injuries on the train, and three engineers were checked for minor injuries.

    Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was sent to the hospital to be checked out according to standard concussion protocol, according to a source.

    "I'm fine compared to, tragically, the truck drivers, and thankful for the prompt action of our doctors and first responders," Lewis said. "My thoughts are with the family of the driver who passed away."

    It wasn't immediately clear, otherwise, that the driver of the truck was the one who died in the crash.

    In a phone interview with MSNBC, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said he and other lawmakers helped tend to someone who was injured in the truck. Flake said the front car of the train was derailed during the crash.

    "It took a while for the train to stop," he added.

    First responders on scene of a train collision with a trash truck. The train was carrying GOP Senators and Congressmen en route to a Republican retreat.
    via NBC
    House Speaker Paul Ryan took to Twitter to comment on the crash.

    A tweet from the verified account of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall said the lawmaker, who is an OB/GYN, performed CPR on the train conductor and helped two people who were in the truck. "They are injured badly," the tweet said.

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement on the incident:

    The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident.

    The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate the crash.

    The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The confab comes on the heels of a conference held by major Republican donors Charles and David Koch, during which groups affiliated with the billionaire industrialists pledged up to $400 million in funding for congressional races and policy initiatives this year. The GOP is fighting to hold on to its majorities in the Senate and House in midterm elections this fall.

    The vice president is slated to speak during a dinner at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday in West Virginia, and Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at a lunch. That remains the plan, according to NBC News.

    Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who was not on the train, told CNBC in an interview Wednesday that the event would be going forward. A representative for the Congressional Institute, which is sponsoring the event, said the "retreat will proceed with an adjusted program."

    "When things like this happen we really start to think of ourselves not as Republicans or Democrats or independents but as Americans," Kelly said. "And when something tragic happens, we're concerned for the American people and anybody that's on the train. We pray for them."

    The train was moved back toward Charlottesville, Virginia, where buses will meet the train. The buses will then take the lawmakers and their companions, including aides and family members, to the retreat.

    Amtrak released a statement on the incident:

    An Amtrak train came into contact with a truck that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. Two Amtrak crew members and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

    CNBC's Ylan Mui, Michelle Fox, NBC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

