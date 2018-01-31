House Speaker Paul Ryan took to Twitter to comment on the crash.
A tweet from the verified account of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall said the lawmaker, who is an OB/GYN, performed CPR on the train conductor and helped two people who were in the truck. "They are injured badly," the tweet said.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement on the incident:
The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident.
The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate the crash.
The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The confab comes on the heels of a conference held by major Republican donors Charles and David Koch, during which groups affiliated with the billionaire industrialists pledged up to $400 million in funding for congressional races and policy initiatives this year. The GOP is fighting to hold on to its majorities in the Senate and House in midterm elections this fall.
The vice president is slated to speak during a dinner at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday in West Virginia, and Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at a lunch. That remains the plan, according to NBC News.
Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who was not on the train, told CNBC in an interview Wednesday that the event would be going forward. A representative for the Congressional Institute, which is sponsoring the event, said the "retreat will proceed with an adjusted program."
"When things like this happen we really start to think of ourselves not as Republicans or Democrats or independents but as Americans," Kelly said. "And when something tragic happens, we're concerned for the American people and anybody that's on the train. We pray for them."
The train was moved back toward Charlottesville, Virginia, where buses will meet the train. The buses will then take the lawmakers and their companions, including aides and family members, to the retreat.
Amtrak released a statement on the incident:
An Amtrak train came into contact with a truck that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. Two Amtrak crew members and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
CNBC's Ylan Mui, Michelle Fox, NBC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.