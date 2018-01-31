One person died after a chartered train carrying dozens of Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia crashed into a truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday.

One person in the truck was killed in the incident, while another was critically injured. Two lawmakers were checked for injuries on the train, and three engineers were checked for minor injuries.

Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was sent to the hospital to be checked out according to standard concussion protocol, according to a source.

"I'm fine compared to, tragically, the truck drivers, and thankful for the prompt action of our doctors and first responders," Lewis said. "My thoughts are with the family of the driver who passed away."

It wasn't immediately clear, otherwise, that the driver of the truck was the one who died in the crash.

In a phone interview with MSNBC, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said he and other lawmakers helped tend to someone who was injured in the truck. Flake said the front car of the train was derailed during the crash.

"It took a while for the train to stop," he added.