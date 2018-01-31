Trump: Fixing the injustice of high drug prices a top priority for the year 17 Hours Ago | 04:40

President Donald Trump's call on lawmakers during his State of the Union address to support terminally ill patients gaining access to experimental therapies won't help much, health policy experts say.

Instead, the president needs to pressure drugmakers that make the decision on whether to supply their early stage medicines to dying patients, said Arthur Caplan, medical ethics director at NYU Langone Medical Center.

"Pushing it at the federal level won't change anything," he told CNBC. "It won't compel any company to give away their drug."

Drugmakers have legitimate concerns about granting access to these drugs for fear of being sued by patients if something goes poorly, Holly Fernandez Lynch, assistant professor of medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania, told CNBC.

Granting early access to experimental drugs can also create ethical issues. Drugmakers have minimal data on side effects during the early stages of the process and the effects could end up harming patients.

Companies also sometimes have limited supplies of experimental drugs when working on clinical trials, Lynch said. "Resources needed include a staff, and you also need the supplies for the drug."

The federal government could pass legislation that grants drugmakers additional resources, but it's "unlikely," NYU Langone's Caplan said.