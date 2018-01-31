Trump presidency smacks down the 'new normal' of 2% growth, top House tax writer Brady says

Donald Trump's presidency has smacked down the "new normal" of 2 percent economic growth, top House tax writer Kevin Brady told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Turns out that 'new normal' of the very sluggish 2 percent growth as far as the eye could see for America was wrong and is wrong," the House Ways and Means Committee chairman told "Squawk Box." "Policies do matter."

The "new normal" of slow economic growth, high unemployment, and government debt problems was a term coined by noted economist Mohamed El-Erian in 2009 following the 2008 financial crisis.

The idea of a "new normal" was popularized by Obama White House economist Larry Summers.

Brady said everyday American workers are beginning to see wage increases, most notably due to the passage of the GOP's new tax bill, which he took the lead on crafting.

"A worker who is seeing $350 more in their paycheck right now ... all of that is incredibly helpful," Brady said.

During Trump's State of the Union address late Tuesday, the president celebrated the booming economy and unemployment rates reaching new lows. Though some argue whether Trump can take full credit for the economy's performance.