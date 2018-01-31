NFL players' surprising new performance hack—going vegan

And now, there's a new performance hack taking hold in the NFL — going vegan. Brady himself teamed up with vegan meal delivery service Purple Carrot to create a meatless, dairy-free TB12 performance meal plan in 2016. (Though not vegan, his personal diet is reportedly 80 percent plant-based.) And this season, the Tennessee Titans had a reported 11 team members go vegan ("with varying levels of commitment," according to ESPN). The team made it all the way to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, reports SI.com.

Linebacker Derrick Morgan went vegan nearly a year ago. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones took the leap too. But linebacker Wesley Woodyard needed a little more convincing.

"Y'all crazy with this vegan thing," was Woodyard's initial reaction, reports ESPN. "I'm from LaGrange, Georgia. I'm going to eat my pork."

But soon he was convinced, and better for it. "My energy level's gone up," Woodyard, recently told the Associated Press. "And it's just putting in good fuel to your body. And of course, it's always hard to keep weight on [during the season]. But it's worth it for me staying on top of my health."

The Titans players are convinced a plant-based diet "helps them lose weight, recover faster and, believe it or not, play better," according to ESPN.

Other professional athletes have made the switch to vegan or vegetarian diets in the past year or so, too. The list includes NBA stars Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Wilson Chandler, Al Jefferson, Garrett Temple, Enes Kanter JaVale McGee and Jahlil Okafor, according to Bleacher Report.

Veganism has also been championed for years by tennis player Venus Williams and snowboarder Hannah Teter.