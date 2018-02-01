Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Apple stock climbed more than 3 percent in extended trading. The technology giant beat analyst projections on top and bottom lines, reporting first quarter earnings per share of $3.89 on revenue of $88.3 billion.

But Apple under-performed on one key metric: iPhone sales. Apple reported selling 77.3 million units, missing the 80 million mark, anticipated by Wall Street. In the year-ago quarter, Apple sold 77 million units.

Shares of Amazon jumped more than 6 percent in the extended session. The e-commerce and cloud computing company reported strong earnings and revenue on Thursday. Amazon reported $3.75 EPS on $60.5 billion in revenue.

Amazon's cloud subsidiary Amazon Web Services surpassed analyst expectations on revenue, and is forecast to continue growing at a 40 percent pace, despite intensifying competition from Microsoft and Google.

Alphabet stock tanked after the bell, losing 4.5 percent before recovering slightly, down 2.6 percent. The multinational technology company announced mixed fourth quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $9.70 on revenue of $32.32 billion. Analysts were anticipating earnings per share of $9.98 on $31.86 billion in revenue.

Shares of Viacom shot up 1.5 percent in the extended session, after the media company announced it would explore plans to merge with CBS. In separate announcements, the two companies said their boards formed exploratory committees to discuss a merger, but that the talks were no guarantee of a deal.

The companies were split more than a decade ago by media mogul Sumner Redstone, although the Redstones still control both through a third, private company.

CBS stock edged up 0.5 percent after the announcement.

Shares of Mattel plunged 7.7 percent in extended trading. The toy manufacturer announced holiday season sales that missed Wall Street expectations. Mattel reported weak demand for key brands, including Fisher-Price and American Girl. Residual effects from the collapse of Toys R Us, also pulled on the struggling company during what should have been the most profitable time of the year.

GoPro stock lost more than 3 percent after the bell. The technology company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenue that missed analyst expectations, even after lowering revenue guidance to $340 million, earlier in January. GoPro reported loss per share of $0.30 on $334.8 million in revenue, missing projections of $0.11 loss per share on $340.1 million in revenue.

Amgen shares dropped nearly 2 percent after the bell. The biopharmaceutical company just missed Wall Street expectations on top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter. Amgen reported earnings per share of $2.89 on revenue of $5.8 billion, versus the $3.03 EPS on $5.83 billion in revenue expected.