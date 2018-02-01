Apple sold fewer iPhones than a year ago   

Apple's earnings are out and the company said it sold 77.3 million iPhones during the December quarter, Apple's fiscal Q1 2018. Apple revealed the number in its earnings report, which just crossed the wire.



Wall Street was looking for 80 million iPhones sold for the quarter, according to a FactSet consensus estimate. A year ago, Apple sold 78.3 million iPhones during the quarter.

This is the first report to include iPhone X sales in the overall figure, since pre-orders for the device opened in late October and the phone hit store shelves on November 3. Apple did not break down the number of iPhone X units it sold versus other models, however.