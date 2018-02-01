Markets in Asia look set for a leg lower; US bond yields rise

Asian shares were poised for declines on Friday after Wall Street closed mixed and yields on U.S. government debt rose in the last session.

U.S. stocks ended the last session mostly lower following a session of choppy trade, which also saw bond yields climb. On Thursday, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond crossed the 3 percent level for the first time since May while the 10-year yield rose as high as 2.792 percent.

Investors stateside also digested the Thursday release of lower-than-expected fourth-quarter U.S. productivity figures.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.14 percent, or 37.32 points, to close at 26,186.71. Other major indexes eased slightly: The S&P 500 shed 0.06 percent to end at 2,821.98 and the Nasdaq composite finished the session 0.35 percent lower at 7,385.86.

European markets also came under pressure in the last session, with the German DAX closing down 1.41 percent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 lower by 0.5 percent.