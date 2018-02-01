Markets in Asia look set for a leg lower; US bond yields rise

    ×

    • U.S. stocks ended the last session mostly lower following a session of choppy trade.
    • The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond crossed the 3 percent level for the first time since May.
    • The dollar index slid below the 89 handle as the euro gained.

    Asian shares were poised for declines on Friday after Wall Street closed mixed and yields on U.S. government debt rose in the last session.

    U.S. stocks ended the last session mostly lower following a session of choppy trade, which also saw bond yields climb. On Thursday, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond crossed the 3 percent level for the first time since May while the 10-year yield rose as high as 2.792 percent.

    Investors stateside also digested the Thursday release of lower-than-expected fourth-quarter U.S. productivity figures.

    The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.14 percent, or 37.32 points, to close at 26,186.71. Other major indexes eased slightly: The S&P 500 shed 0.06 percent to end at 2,821.98 and the Nasdaq composite finished the session 0.35 percent lower at 7,385.86.

    European markets also came under pressure in the last session, with the German DAX closing down 1.41 percent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 lower by 0.5 percent.

    Back in Asia, futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese equities at the open. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were down 0.62 percent at 23,340 compared to the index's close on Thursday. Osaka futures traded at similar levels.

    The Nikkei 225 had surged 1.68 percent on Thursday to snap a six-day losing streak.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.13 percent in early trade.

    On the earnings front, notable names due to report results include Sony, Honda Motor and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

    In currencies, the dollar extended gains against the yen overnight to trade at 109.42 at 6:43 a.m. HK/SIN.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid below the 89 handle to trade at 88.651. The move came as the euro rose to trade above the $1.25 level. The common currency stood at $1.2505 after rising as high as $1.2522 overnight.

    Meanwhile, oil prices gained in the previous session, with markets focused on compliance with OPEC and Russia-led production cuts. U.S. crude futures rose 1.7 percent to settle at $65.80 per barrel and Brent crude gained 1.1 percent to settle at $69.65.

    Corporate news

    New York-listed Alibaba announced Thursday that third-quarter revenue rose 56 percent, which was above what analysts were forecasting. The e-commerce giant said in a statement that it would take on a 33 percent stake in its payments arm, Ant Financial.

    What's on tap

    Friday's economic calendar is light on data (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia PPI
    • 8:30 a.m.: Malaysia Nikkei manufacturing PMI
    • 2:30 p.m.: Thailand business confidence

    Markets will be keeping an eye on the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers due during U.S. hours.

