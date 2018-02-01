Boeing just congratulated Airbus on its new long range plane

They may be rivals but the world's two principal aviation giants can play nice sometimes.

Shortly after France-based Airbus announced the successful test of its new A321 LR single aisle plane, Chicago-headquartered Boeing took to Twitter to offer its warm congratulations.

Boeing added that "Competition makes us all better!"

Airbus responded, using its own Twitter account, with a big thank you and agreement that competition was for the best.

The friendliness seems to have drawn a line under recent upset over Airbus' decision to take control of the Bombardier C Series plane. Boeing has unsuccessfully petitioned for that program to have import tariffs applied, arguing that it was being sold to customers cheaply after excessive state subsidy.