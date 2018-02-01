Cramer pinpoints 4 stocks 'on a mission' to higher prices: Boeing, Mastercard, Idexx and Nvidia   

Cramer has found few stocks that are on as determined a mission as Boeing, the massive aircraft manufacturer that took the No. 1 spot in the Dow Jones industrial average for 2017.

"This stock has been going up pretty much in a straight line ever since we had the CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, on the show in December when he confirmed that business is stronger," Cramer said.

Fueled by an $18 billion share buyback, a 20 percent dividend boost and an upbeat earnings report, shares of Boeing have been soaring, closing Thursday's trading session at $356.94 a share.

"I think the stock of Boeing ... is headed for $400, where it might run out of steam, but only because it'll become the most expensive stock in the Dow," the "Mad Money" host predicted.