Cramer tackles Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet earnings as tech giants report   

CNBC's Jim Cramer has noticed a pattern of "downward bias" among investors in the stock market.

"I'm talking about the notion that a slowdown lurks around every corner, as people thought would be the case with Apple tonight, or that pricing is going to get worse, a fret about Alphabet, or demand is about to taper off, the whisper that drove down the stock of Amazon in [the] late afternoon," the "Mad Money" host said. "Did you know that none of these happen to be the case?"

"So many supposed experts and analysts keep giving you second-rate, or even just plain wrong, information," Cramer continued. "They're used to things going bad for so many years and they just can't shake the prejudice even when everything is, arguably, coming up roses."

So, to make sure investors got a more comprehensive look at one of the market's most hotly contested sectors, technology, Cramer dove into the earnings reports from Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple after the giants delivered their quarterly results.