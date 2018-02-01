European markets open higher amid corporate earnings

In Asia, stocks eked out modest gains to recover some of the sharp losses sustained earlier in the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.

Stateside, the Federal Reserve flagged interest rate policy tightening later this year and upgraded its inflation outlook on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank also kept interest rates on hold at its first policy meeting of the year on Wednesday.

In corporate news, Ferrari, BBVA and Shell are among some of the major companies expected to report their latest figures on Thursday morning.

On the data front, manufacturing activity data for the euro area is expected at around 9 a.m. London time.