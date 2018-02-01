Google CEO: A.I. is more important than fire or electricity

For its part, Google has committed to donating $1 billion to job-retraining over the next five years to help a transitioning workforce. But according to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, it can't be the sole responsibility of the private sector — companies and the government are going to need to work together, she says.
Caution and strategic retraining are necessary because there is no way to stem the tsunami of technological innovation once, nor should there be, both Wojcicki and Pichai point out.
"We have to recognize where we do live, in this time where there is really dramatic change from a technology standpoint and the innovations that we have, but that doesn't mean those innovations are going to stop," says Wojcicki. "Technology is going to continue, it is going to continue to move forward. You need to move forward with that technology responsibly."
For current and future generations of workers, continual learning will have to become the norm.
"We know that 20 to 30 years ago, you educated yourself and that carried you through for the rest of your life. That is not going to be true for the generation which is being born now. They have to learn continuously over their lives. We know that. So we have to transform how we do education," says Pichai.
AI is forcing change upon companies, workers and society's infrastructure. "It is important to understand that tomorrow, whether Google is there or not, artificial intelligence is going to progress. Technology has this nature. It is going to evolve," says Pichai.
