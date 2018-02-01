GoPro shares fall after results miss Street expectations

GoPro shares initially plummeted after the company reported quarterly results that missed analysts' expectations on Thursday.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted loss per share: 30 cents vs. 11 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $334.8 million vs. $340.1 million expected according to Thomson Reuters

That revenue figure came in below the $340 million the company forecast in early January when GoPro lowered its guidance.

At the time, GoPro said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of about $340 million. That announcement sent the stock to an all-time intraday low of $5.04 a share. GoPro shares ended Thursday's regular session at $5.50.

Following its fourth-quarter results, GoPro initially plunged as much as 11 percent in after-hours trade. The stock has since rebounded, but was still seen trading more than 3 percent below its closing price in choppy late trading.

Despite the miss, GoPro said it still has a strong grip on the action camera market. The company said it has 80 percent of the category in the U.S., by unit volume. GoPro also saw unit sales grow 28 percent and 96 percent year over year in China and Japan, respectively.

CEO Nick Woodman said that GoPro still sees "significant demand" for its products.

"Our opportunity in 2018 is to marry consumer demand for GoPro with new, higher margin cameras launching in the second half that will appeal to existing and new consumers," he said in a statement.

In January, GoPro announced it would layoff at least 250 employeesand exit the drone market amid intense competition and a "hostile regulatory environment." The company also said Woodman would reduce his cash compensation to $1 for 2018.

Sources told CNBC in January that GoPro had hired J.P. Morgan Chase to explore a potential sale. Woodman has said that while the company is planning on staying independent, GoPro would consider a sale or partnership with another company.

On Wednesday, GoPro unveiled a $4.99 monthly subscription service that would allow customers to replace cameras, "no questions asked." The company said that the cost would be about 20 percent of the camera's original price.

The service includes unlimited photo storage, 35 hours of cloud video storage, 20 percent off GoPro accessories and premium support. GoPro said new customers will be offered a 30-day free trial of GoPro Plus, which the company plans to roll out more broadly later this year.

In its Thursday statement, GoPro said that its Plus subscription service currently has 130,000 paying subscribers worldwide. Woodman said the company will be "launching new initiatives as subscription becomes an increasingly important focus for our business."

— CNBC's Todd Haselton, Alex Sherman and Sara Salinas contributed to this report.

