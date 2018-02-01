This Valentine's Day, office workers would be wise to think twice before sneaking a box of chocolates to the cutie in the adjacent cube.

The #MeToo movement has importantly illuminated the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace — and put a serious damper on any interoffice romantic sentiment.

Office romance is now at a 10-year low, according to a new report by CareerBuilder. Only 36 percent of workers said they have dated a co-worker. That's down from 41 percent last year and 40 percent a decade ago.

"There's an overall awareness that has permeated the workplace, and people are being more cautious," said Barbara Safani, president of Career Solvers in New York.