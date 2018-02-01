When the romance sours, women are also much more likely to take the hit. Nine percent of women have left a job because a romantic relationship at work went sour, versus only 3 percent of men.
Haefner recommends these tips for workers navigating a workplace romance:
1. Check the rules. Be sure that you are familiar with your company's policy on dating before getting into any kind of relationship. It may be on the employer's website or in their employee handbook; otherwise, check with HR.
2. Keep your personal life out of the office — and off of social media. Many workers choose to keep their relationship a secret at work, but posting on Facebook or Instagram will quickly undo any attempts to fly under the radar.
3. Don't let your romance impact your other relationships. If you don't properly separate your romantic and work life, your romance may color your co-workers' judgment with regard to promotions, projects and other responsibilities — leading to problems down the road.
CareerBuilder polled over 800 full-time, private-sector workers across a variety of industries and company sizes. The survey was conducted Nov. 28 through Dec. 20, in the midst of the #MeToo movement.
More from Personal Finance:
How to handle workplace sexual harassment
Wall Street could be facing a #MeToo tsunami
Don't make this costly mistake with your vacation days this year