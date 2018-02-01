January was a painful time for many bitcoin investors.

At the start of the month, a digital coin was worth nearly $15,000. By the end, it was worth around $9,000. (On the first day of February, the currency continued to hover near the $9,000 mark, a critical level that analysts are watching.)

The losses stem in part from new regulations in South Korea and Facebook's announcement that it would ban ads for the digital currencies. More volatility is expected.

Owning an asset that's been called both a fraud and the future can be an emotionally intense experience.

When bitcoin lost 30 percent of its value on Dec. 22, for example, one post on Reddit read: "I just re-financed my house to get in. I'm freaking out." Another user offered support to the frantic: "If anyone's actually depressed or suicidal, come to r/SuicideWatch. We love to listen and talk there."

It's the 24-hour cycle of cryptocurrencies that can wear on people's nerves, said Jim Smigiel, CIO of absolute return strategies at SEI Investments.

"With other speculative investments, like private equity and venture capital, you can't check your phone every five minutes," he said. With cryptocurrencies, "You're able to track the minute-by-minute value of it."