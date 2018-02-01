Lebron James shares the 2 best money moves he's ever made

LeBron James makes a lot of money — in 2017, he earned $86 million — but he also knows how to manage his riches.

He makes that a priority because he's thinking about life after basketball. "I know there will be more time of my life spent off the floor than on the floor," James said in a video series by Uninterrupted.

Like all of us, James has money regrets, but he's also made plenty of savvy money moves over the years. On a new episode of "Kneading Dough," host Maverick Carter asked James about the best financial decision he's ever made. He couldn't pick just one.

"There's two," the NBA star said. "Signing with Nike and getting down with Beats."