Speaking to CNBC, Di Maio said that he was interested in forming a coalition if necessary but admitted there were parties that M5S was "struggling to speak with." He did not identify those parties.

"I think we'll be the single largest political party in the elections. I think we can win more than 30 percent of the votes," he said. "If we won't have a majority, we will make a public appeal to all political parties and I hope that many of them will work in the interest of Italy."

"There are political parties we are struggling to speak with. Those parties represent the establishment that killed our country," he said. "I want to see facts. I don't have prejudices toward anyone, but I want to see them in action. I don't trust them until I'll see how they act in parliament."

The 5-Star Movement came to prominence under its founder, the comedian-turned-politician Beppe Grillo, who started the party in 2009. M5S quickly separated itself from Italy's traditional political elite by promoting an anti-establishment and euroskeptic manifesto that has resonated with more centrist voters. In the 2013 election, the party gained ground and won around 25 percent of the vote.