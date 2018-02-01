In September 2017, Di Maio won the majority of an online primary to become the party's de-facto leader. After his election, Di Maio told CNBC in September that he would welcome support from rivals in a coalition after the election but said that he would not give away cabinet seats in return for backing.
Despite his meteoric rise to the top of the party in a short space of time, Di Maio's detractors have said the former waiter lacks experience in government. Di Maio rebuffed that criticism, however, saying that his party had attracted members from all walks of life.
"I can accept that people believe I am inexperienced. We have been part of Italy's institutions for the past five years. I have been the House deputy speaker. I have represented one of Italy's most important institutions. And it's from this point of view," he said, "that I have asked Italy's best energy to join our projects."
"We have been joined by people from the world of academia, business, even sport. We have got the best skills from every sector … I believe we should play as a team, we can change our country if we work together," he said. "This is how I respond to those who say I am inexperienced."