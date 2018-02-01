Macron and Rihanna to reunite in Africa for education drive

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with global superstar Rihanna at an education conference in Senegal, West Africa.

Macron will meet the pop singer in Dakar on Friday, as he tries to use star power to help push for better schooling on the African continent.

It will be Macron's sixth trip to Africa since his election in May 2017.

For her part, Rhianna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, a non-profit organization that promotes and funds scholarship projects across the globe.

In June 2017, the Barbadian singer pressed the French leader to support her work via her Twitter account.

Shortly after, the pair met in Paris to discuss education.

Rihanna has used her Twitter account, which has 86 million followers, to approach other global leaders such as Canada's Justin Trudeau and Argentina's Mauricio Macri.