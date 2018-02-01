Mitt Romney will make Utah Senate race announcement Feb. 15

Mitt Romney said Thursday he will make an announcement on Utah's Senate race, which he has considered entering, on Feb. 15.

While the 70-year-old Republican might decide not to run, the tweet he used to reveal his scheduled announcement linked to the webpage www.mittromney.com, where people could enter their name, email address and ZIP code.

A button on that page, which says "Join Team Mitt," is meant to be clicked on after a person's contact information is entered.

Romney has been a critic of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican who had unsuccessfully urged incumbent Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, 83, to seek re-election this November.

In early January, when Hatch announced he would not seek re-election aftermore than 40 years in office, the White House pointedly would not commit to Trump supporting the eventual Republican nominee for Hatch's successor.