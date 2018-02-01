    ×

    Mitt Romney will make Utah Senate race announcement Feb. 15

    • Mitt Romney tweeted that he will make an announcement regarding the Utah Senate race on Feb. 15.
    • Sen. Orrin Hatch has opted not to seek re-election.
    • Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, previously was governor of Massachusetts.
    Mitt Romney said Thursday he will make an announcement on Utah's Senate race, which he has considered entering, on Feb. 15.

    While the 70-year-old Republican might decide not to run, the tweet he used to reveal his scheduled announcement linked to the webpage www.mittromney.com, where people could enter their name, email address and ZIP code.

    A button on that page, which says "Join Team Mitt," is meant to be clicked on after a person's contact information is entered.

    Romney has been a critic of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican who had unsuccessfully urged incumbent Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, 83, to seek re-election this November.

    In early January, when Hatch announced he would not seek re-election aftermore than 40 years in office, the White House pointedly would not commit to Trump supporting the eventual Republican nominee for Hatch's successor.

    Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is interviewed at the Silicon Slopes Tech Conference on January 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is interviewed at the Silicon Slopes Tech Conference on January 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    In mid-January, Romney said that Trump's reported use of a scatological term to refer to Haiti and African counties was "inconsistent" with "America's history and antithetical to American values."

    Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, was the 2012 GOP nominee for president. He lost to former President Barack Obama. Romney also ran for the Senate in 1994 out of Massachusetts but was defeated in incumbent Sen. Ted Kennedy, a Democratic icon.

