A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Wednesday's mild rally. We get the ISM manufacturing report this morning.

-Treasury bond yields continue to rise. The yield on the 10-year note is now at 2.74 percent. Any rise in the 10-year yield has been spooking the stock market lately.

-January's planned job cuts were down nearly 3 percent from last year.