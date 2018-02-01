Nordstrom to close Oregon store, in a rare move for the high-end retailer

Nordstrom is planning to close a full-line department store in Salem, Oregon, affecting about 130 nonseasonal employees.

The announcement Thursday comes as Nordstrom family members are planning to resume their efforts to go private later this year, but challenges may still lie ahead, sources have told CNBC. Those challenges include cobbling enough financing together to make the deal successful.

The Seattle-based retailer has a much smaller store fleet than its peers, making a store closure more rare for Nordstrom. The company operates roughly 360 stores today, more than 200 of those under the off-price, Nordstrom Rack banner.

"The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly," Jamie Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom stores, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we don't think investing in Salem Center is the best approach for us moving forward."

He said the company is "focusing on how to bring those together in individual markets to give our customers a more convenient and seamless shopping experience."

After closing the Salem store, Nordstrom will still have three full-line locations and six Rack stores in Oregon.

Already this year, Macy's, Sears and J.C. Penney have announced plans to close more stores. As more sales move online and away from brick-and-mortar stores, retailers are looking to right-size their footprints and make physical locations more experiential and with less inventory.