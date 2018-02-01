    ×

    Tech

    PayPal CFO: There's 'misplaced concern' around the eBay announcement that knocked our stock down

    • EBay said Wednesday it would replace PayPal as its primary payments processor by 2021.
    • Shares of the PayPal fell as much as 12 percent.
    • CFO John Rainey told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" the disconnect stems from a misunderstanding of the original deal.
    John Rainey, PayPal CFO
    PayPal CFO on relationship with eBay after split   

    PayPal CFO John Rainey said there's been "misplaced concern" around the Wednesday eBay announcement that sent PayPal shares tumbling.

    EBay said Wednesday it would replace PayPal as its primary payments processor by 2021, an announcement that knocked PayPal down as much as 12 percent.

    "There is nothing about yesterday's announcement that wasn't anticipated by us," Rainey told CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "This is simply the next chapter." PayPal will still be available on the site but will see a significant dip in transactions as eBay shifts to Dutch payments processor Adyen.

    Shares of PayPal struggled to recover Thursday, paring losses to just above $80 in midday trading.

    John Rainey, chief financial officer of PayPal.
    Peter Foley | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    John Rainey, chief financial officer of PayPal.

    Rainey said the disconnect stems from a misunderstanding of the original deal.

    "EBay was restricted for a period of time from having another payment service," Rainey said. "At the same time, we were restricted from going out and partnering with some of their competitors — some of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces in the world."

    That restrictive deal was always slated to end, Rainey said, allowing eBay to partner with Adyen — and letting PayPal explore partnerships with other companies.

    EBay represents 13 percent of PayPal's total payments volume, according to company filings.

    But that revenue sector has grown at an average rate of just 4 percent during the last 10 quarters — compared to an average growth rate of 23 percent for the rest of the business, Rainey said.

    Rainey declined to comment on partnership discussions but said "it's fair to say that we talk to all the major companies."

    CEO Daniel Schulman said the distancing from eBay is "the best possible outcome for PayPal" on the company's earnings call Wednesday.

    "We feel good about where all this has come out. We've looked at it very, very carefully. It's always been in our plans, and we feel good now that we have certainty on the direction that we're going," he said.

    --CNBC's Deirdre Bosa contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BABA
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    EBAY
    ---
    PYPL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...