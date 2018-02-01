'We'll get 'em even lower' – Trump jokes about 'phase 2' of tax cuts   

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that there could be a "phase two" of tax cuts coming down the pike. He was probably just kidding around, though.

Speaking to GOP lawmakers, a visibly loose president said "maybe" it could happen.

"Maybe we'll do a phase two. I don't know. We'll do a phase two," Trump said breezily while praising House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady for his efforts on pushing through the tax overhaul. "Are you ready for that, Kevin? Huh? I think you're ready. We'll get 'em even lower."

The nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill, which is now the law of the land, cut corporate tax rates to 21 percent from 35 percent and increased child tax credits while limiting deductions for state and local taxes.

Another round of tax cuts isn't likely, however. Even with majorities in the Senate and the House, Republican lawmakers had a tough time passing the tax-cut bill in December, just in time for Trump to sign it before the new year.

Then there are the midterm elections. Polling suggests that Republicans stand a strong chance of losing their majority in the House this fall, even if the Senate map favors them. There are concerns that Trump's historically low approval ratings could weigh on Republican candidates, as well.