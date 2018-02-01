On the face of it, the loss of "miscellaneous itemized deductions" for many taxpayers might not sound all that significant.

But the elimination of them in the $1.5 trillion tax cut signed into law by President Donald Trump in December will leave a hole in many workers pockets, experts say.

Nurses can't write off their scrubs any more. Salespeople can't deduct their travel expenses. Professors can't subtract research costs.

Those are just a few examples on a long list of expenses that, under the old tax code, employees could potentially write off — provided that those were expenses for which their employer didn't reimburse them, and that added up to more than 2 percent of their gross income.