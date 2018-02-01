U.S. stock index futures moved higher Thursday morning after the Dow and the S&P 500 registered their best month since March 2016.

On Wednesday, the Dow ended January 5.6 percent up, while the S&P 500 rose 5.8 percent in the same period. Nonetheless, the session was affected by comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve that sent interest rates higher.

The Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged, but said it expects inflation to move "up this year and to stabilize" around its 2 percent target. As a result, bond yields rose during the session as traders grow confident that the Fed might step up the pace of policy normalization.

Investors will be looking at fresh data and earnings Thursday. In terms of data, ISM manufacturing new orders and construction spending numbers are both due at 10 a.m. ET, followed by total vehicles sales for January at 3 p.m. ET.

In earnings, Alibaba, Time Warner, Nokia and Blackstone are set to report before the bell. Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Visa are due to release figures after the bell.

On the political front, investors are likely to monitor the U.S. Republican National Committee Winter Meeting 2018. Among Thursday's speakers are President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

Elsewhere, oil prices were moving higher in early European trading hours, boosted by a weaker dollar.