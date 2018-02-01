US Treasury yields rise following Fed’s inflation comments

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve indicated higher inflation expectations for this year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.7332 percent at 4:35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9560 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

During Janet Yellen's last meeting as chair of the Fed on Wednesday, policymakers indicated that market-based measures of inflation had increased in recent months and it expected prices to move higher in the next 12 months. The comments sent yields higher as some traders believe that the Fed will increase rates at a faster pace.