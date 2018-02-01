President Donald Trump is said to be fine with House Republicans releasing a classified memo that has prompted intense debate in the controversy over Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

The memo, which is said to detail alleged surveillance abuses by the FBI and Justice Department as part of the probe into Russian election meddling, was sent to President Donald Trump from the House Intelligence Committee following a party-line vote on Monday. The voting rules gave Trump five days to decide whether to declassify the memo, allowing its release.

Some Republicans have suggested that the memo contains damning revelations about the government agencies investigating the potential ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

Democrats and officials from the Justice Department and FBI, however, have strongly questioned the accuracy and political intentions of the memo. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for Speaker Paul Ryan to remove Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, head of the committee that produced the memo, from his position as chairman.

The memo is based in part on an alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application to extend surveillance against former Trump advisor Carter Page, NBC News reported. The memo suggests that the now-infamous Steele dossier, which alleges salacious ties between Trump and Russia, was used as evidence to obtain the extension, NBC said.

As late as Thursday, White House officials still had yet to confirm that Trump would choose to declassify the memo, NBC News reported. Trump had signaled in passing remarks, however, that he was open to releasing it.

CNBC spoke with former high-ranking law enforcement officials about what to look for if the memo is made public. Here's what they said: