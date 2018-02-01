A hotly debated Republican memo about the FBI's probe into alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russia could be released Friday, the White House said.
President Donald Trump is expected to declassify the note, but the White House said Trump will leave it to lawmakers to make it public. The president has yet to make a final decision.
The release could come despite the FBI's "grave concerns" and the Justice Department's objections. However, NBC News, citing White House officials, said that the White House has agreed to some redactions in the memo at the FBI's request. The redactions, though, would not fix Democrats and the FBI's central problem with the memo: that it leaves out important context and information, making it misleading.
An intelligence official told NBC that a formal declassification process is under way, with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence determining which agencies are implicated in the memo, particularly the FBI.