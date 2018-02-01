Trump is reportedly talking about asking Attorney General Sessions to prosecute Mueller 5:51 PM ET Tue, 30 Jan 2018 | 00:50

The document was penned by California Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who also served on Trump's transition team.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNBC that the release could happen Friday, although it's not set in stone. Trump has read the memo, NBC News reported, citing several White House officials.

The White House doesn't plan to directly release the memo, according to spokesman Raj Shah: "That's not the plan right now."

"It's a legislative document, and so, you know, we believe it's appropriate for the legislature to be the ones to roll it out," Shah said.

Shah also said the memo is going through a "process" led by the White House counsel's office that requires input from law enforcement and intelligence officials. Once Trump decides whether to release the memo, the White House counsel's office will let the House Intelligence Committee know.

The panel had voted along party lines to approve the release of the memo, which Nunes put together. The memo, which has been hyped by Trump supporters and partisan pundits, is said to focus on the FBI's alleged use of a dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, who was paid by Democrats for his investigation of Trump's interactions with Russians.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday demanded that House Speaker Paul Ryan remove Nunes as chairman of the intelligence panel, saying he has "disgraced" the panel.

The ranking Democratic member of the committee, Adam Schiff of California, released a statement late Wednesday that said Nunes altered the memo after the committee's vote to release it to the White House.

Schiff also wrote a memo to rival the Republicans' document, but the House intelligence panel voted against releasing the Democrat's document.