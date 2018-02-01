Your first trade for Thursday, February 1

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Facebook.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Square.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Advanced Micro Devices.

Trader disclosure: On January 31, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Bought X. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Dan Nathan is short SMH, SPY, XLF. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.