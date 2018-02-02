10-year study finds that this is the fastest way to become a CEO

In order to become a CEO, you're going to have to learn to stand out.

Researchers Elena L. Botelho and Kim R. Powell conducted a 10-year study of over 17,000 C-suite executives as a part of the CEO Genome Project in order to discover what sets successful people apart.

They found that it takes the average CEO 24 years to become head honcho but that some people — who they refer to as "CEO sprinters" — do it even faster.

After closely studying these CEO sprinters, Botelho and Powell came to a surprising conclusion: The quickest way to the top is not perfection. The people who became CEOs the fastest did not have MBAs from Ivy League schools and they weren't long-time employees with squeaky clean track records.

"Sprinters don't accelerate to the top by acquiring the perfect pedigree," they write for Harvard Business Review. "They do it by making bold career moves over the course of their career that catapult them to the top."

Researchers identified three specific catapults that allowed 97 percent of the sprinters to reach CEO status. Here are the things that help this group find success, and fast: