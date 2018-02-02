Amazon doubled the amount of space it owns in 2017

As Amazon grows, its physical footprint is rapidly expanding through physical stores, massive warehouses and data centers.

Amazon disclosed in its annual report on Friday that its physical properties — office space, physical stores, warehouses, and data centers — now span 253 million square feet, up 42 percent from the previous year.

Most of that space is leased, but the amount that it owns almost doubled in 2017 to 14 million square feet from 7.2 million a year earlier.

Amazon has been heavily investing in warehouse expansion lately to meet growing demand for faster delivery. Having more warehouses across the country makes it easier and less costly to deliver products. Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company added roughly 30 percent to its warehouse square footage in each of the past two years.

And that's all before Amazon gets started on the development of HQ2, or its second headquarters, which the company estimates will cost $5 billion to construct and bring in 50,000 "high-paying jobs." Last month Amazon narrowed the list of HQ2 candidates to 20 locations.

At the end of December, Amazon had 566,000 full-time and part-time employees, up 66 percent from 2016.