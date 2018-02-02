New England Patriot Bernard Reedy will return to this $11 an hour job after the Super Bowl

After Sunday night's Super Bowl, New England Patriots wide receiver Bernard Reedy won't be taking time to unwind. Instead, the 26-year-old will be eagerly returning to an off-season job that pays him just $11 an hour.
In an interview with ESPN, the St. Petersburg, Florida, native says that when he's not on the football field he can be found working in his hometown as a driver for Car Ride, a transportation company for people in wheelchairs. He picked up the gig in 2015 after being cut by the Atlanta Falcons.
He says the job has kept him grounded throughout the ups and downs of his NFL career. In 2014, Reedy entered the league as an undrafted free agent. In four seasons he has been cut six times due to injuries or team fluctuations.