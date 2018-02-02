New England Patriot Bernard Reedy will return to this $11 an hour job after the Super Bowl

Reedy isn't the only NFL player who works hard to bring in extra cash during the off-season. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, defensive tackle A.J. Francis worked as an Uber driver, and made about $40 to $50 an hour.

"I'm not putting all my eggs in one basket," he told the New York Post after an off-season game in 2015.

Brandon Copeland of the Detroit Lions is a Wharton School graduate who has worked during the off-season as a remote analyst for Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers in New York.

"He's got talent, and I know this because we'd hire him in a second when his NFL career is over," the firm's founder George Weiss told ESPN.

With Car Ride on hold and a Super Bowl game ahead, Reedy, who re-signed with the Patriots on January 17, says he feels blessed to be where he is in his career today.

"Sometimes I don't even know what to say," he says. "Just gotta kind of sit back and thank God at just [how] blessed and how fortunate I am to be in the position I'm in."



Disclosure: NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss:

NFL player who works part-time on Wall Street saves nearly 90% of his income

The surprising thing former New York Giant Victor Cruz did with his first NFL paycheck

NFL player who saves 70% of salary plans to double his income by investing