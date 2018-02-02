Bill Belichick: Tom Brady isn't a 'great natural athlete' but he has 3 traits that make up for it

Being successful isn't always about having talent. Often, it's hard work that really pays off.

That's according to legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who helped Tom Brady become one of the most successful quarterbacks of all time and is leading the team to Super Bowl on Sunday for its potential sixth win.

Belichick sat with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch for a rare interview in 2017 to talk about his leadership tips and historic career.

During the conversation, Belichick admitted that Brady wasn't blessed with overwhelming athletic skill. Rather, it's been learned. "He's not a great natural athlete, but he's a very smart, instinctive football player," he told Welch.