19-year-old bitcoin millionaire: Here's how much you should invest in cryptocurrencies

About 40 percent of those between 24 and 35 have at least $1,000 in their savings account. That may not sound like that much, but 19-year-old bitcoin millionaire Erik Finman says that's enough to invest in cryptocurrency.

The teenager has had some luck with the cryptocurrency growing up: At age 12, Finman used a $1,000 gift from his grandmother to buy his first bitcoin and by 18, he became a millionaire. He currently owns 401 bitcoins, which equals $3.4 million at a rate of $8,512 a coin.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, he offers this advice to other young people looking to join the crypto-craze: Invest 10 percent of your income into the top cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin.

"I'd just put it into bitcoin," he says. "I think bitcoin is the safest cryptocurrency right now."