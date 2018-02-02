    ×

    Transportation

    Brazil's Embraer accepts Boeing offer to form commercial jet joint venture: Globo

    • Boeing and Brazilian planemaker Embraer will create a third company to oversee a joint venture for commercial jets.
    • The new entity will not involve Embraer's military division, as Brazil's government would not accept the deal if its control over the military divison were weakened.
    • This joint venture would create stiffer competition for the CSeries program designed by Bombardier and run by Airbus since last year.
    Crew members cover windows of Embraer E190-E2 during the 52nd International Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France on June 20, 2017.
    Mustafa Yalcin | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
    Crew members cover windows of Embraer E190-E2 during the 52nd International Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France on June 20, 2017.

    Boeing and Brazilian planemaker Embraer will create a third company to oversee a joint venture for commercial jets, Globo TV's top economic correspondent reported on Friday, without citing her sources.

    Miriam Leitao reported on her blog that Embraer had accepted Boeing's proposal to form a third company, and that the new entity would not involve Embraer's military division.

    An Embraer spokesman said the company did not have an immediate comment. Emails to Boeing in Brazil were not immediately returned. A spokesman for Brazil's Defense Ministry said it had no immediate comment.

    Embraer's shares rose 5 percent in midday trading following the report.

    Brazil's government has made it clear that it would never accept any deal between Boeing and Embraer if the latter's control over its military division were weakened in any way.

    Boeing's proposed tie-up with Embraer, the world's third largest planemaker, would give it a leading share of the 70- to 130-seat market and create stiffer competition for the CSeries program designed by Canada's Bombardier and run by European rival Airbus since last year.

    The Brazilian government holds a golden share in Embraer giving it veto power over strategic decisions involving military programs and any change in its controlling interest.

    Boeing would be willing to preserve the government's golden share in Embraer, the people familiar with the matter said, but that may not be enough to win support.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BA
    ---
    EMBR
    ---
    BOMBF
    ---
    AIR
    ---