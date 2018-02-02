    ×

    Fired FBI Director James Comey rips 'dishonest and misleading' GOP Russia memo – 'That's it?'

    • In a tweet, former FBI Director James Comey criticized the highly politicized Russia memo from House Republicans.
    • Comey said the controversy over the memo has damaged American institutions.
    • The memo "wrecked the House intel committee" and "destroyed trust with Intelligence Community," he says.
    James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee last June.

    Former FBI Director James Comey posted a fuming response to the public release of a memo alleging anti-Trump bias and misconduct in the Russia probe.

    "That's it?" Comey tweeted shortly after the four-page memo, produced by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, was released Friday.

    "Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen," he said.

    "For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs."

    President Donald Trump fired Comey in May 2017, citing criticism from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe. Soon thereafter, though, Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that "this Russia thing" was on his mind when he decided to sack Comey.

    Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)
    Nunes memo alleges anti-Trump bias at FBI and DOJ   

    Committee chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who worked on Donald Trump's presidential transition team, said the memo uncovered "serious violations of the public trust." The committee voted along party lines Monday to release the memo to Trump for his consideration.

    Democrats, FBI and Justice Department officials, however, have expressed "grave concerns" about the accuracy and credibility of the memo. Democrats on the committee produced their own memo to counter the document from Nunes, but Republicans did not vote for its release, The New York Times reported.

    Since he was fired, Comey has increasingly taken to Twitter to support the FBI and other intelligence agencies.

