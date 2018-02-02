Fired FBI Director James Comey rips 'dishonest and misleading' GOP Russia memo – 'That's it?'

Former FBI Director James Comey posted a fuming response to the public release of a memo alleging anti-Trump bias and misconduct in the Russia probe.

"That's it?" Comey tweeted shortly after the four-page memo, produced by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, was released Friday.

"Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen," he said.

"For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs."

President Donald Trump fired Comey in May 2017, citing criticism from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe. Soon thereafter, though, Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that "this Russia thing" was on his mind when he decided to sack Comey.