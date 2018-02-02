Cramer to Google-parent Alphabet: I want the Super Bowl of earnings

Cramer to Alphabet: 'Enough of fine' on earnings 1 Hour Ago | 01:25

Alphabet's fourth-quarter earnings were decent, but CNBC's Jim Cramer wants even more from the Google parent.

"Enough of 'fine,'" Cramer said Friday on "Squawk on the Street" a day after Alphabet reported disappointing quarterly earnings but strong revenue growth.

"They seem just happy to make it to the playoffs," Cramer said. "Don't you want to try to make it to the Super Bowl? Why are you so content with just getting first round?"

Alphabet's stock fell as much as 5 percent after hours Thursday after it reported earnings, and shares were down about 4.5 percent on Friday. Investors appeared to be leery of rising costs and reduced margins at the California-based tech company.

Cramer said Alphabet's stock will come back from its fall.

Google's ad business drove the company's growth. Cramer wished that the company could produce numbers as good as Amazon's. The e-commerce giant on Thursday reported strong holiday sales and growth in its ad business.

"What an unfortunate thing to report the same day as Amazon," said Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money." "Alphabet is fine, but there is an element that just says, 'enough of fine.' Do you mind blowing away the numbers like everyone else is?"

What "saves" Alphabet are the valuations, Cramer argued. "It's an incredibly cheap stock."

Alphabet did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

—CNBC's Jillian D'Onfro contributed to this report.