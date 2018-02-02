VISIT CNBC.COM

Billion Dollar Buyer

Billion Dollar Buyer

First Look: Tilman Fertitta meets with two fledgling companies hoping to make their mark

Tilman Fertitta becomes a tea connoisseur
Tilman Fertitta becomes a tea connoisseur   


First up are two millennial tea makers trying to take their company, Mar-Tea--Na, into the restaurant world. Next up is the duo behind Eat.Drink.Host., a paper goods business hoping to score big with the Houston Rockets. Will they be able to make it to the next level... or will they fall short?

Check out the clips above.

Billion Dollar Buyer All New Wednesdays 10P ET/PT

About "Billion Dollar Buyer"

Billion Dollar Buyer introduces promising companies across the country to one of America's most successful businessmen: billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...