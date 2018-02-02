Super Bowl champs will win thousands—but they'd earn 130 percent more if they played baseball

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will go head to head in this year's Super Bowl. For the players, a Super Bowl run doesn't just mean glory. It also comes with a hefty bonus check.

SB Nation crunched the numbers to determine approximately how much athletes in every sport would take home after winning their respective championship game, looking at professional football, hockey, baseball and basketball. To compile the data, SB National analyzed major American sports leagues' collective bargaining agreements.

This Super Bowl's champs will receive around $191,000 each for their entire playoff run . The losing side, meanwhile, will take home $135,000 apiece for their post-season play.

The majority of that sum comes from Sunday's game. The winners will receive $112,000, while their opponents will get $56,000.