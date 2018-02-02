Restaurant Week is coming—here's how to really get your money's worth

As a chef, Calias, who has 26 Restaurant Weeks under his belt, also cautions against salads. Not just for their ease, but because it's a dish that's often over-priced.

"I'll look at the whole plate and say, 'Ok, this plate costs six bucks, that I just paid $42,'" he says. "You'll order a Caesar salad and they'll say $26. Well okay, I know chicken costs $1.39 a pound, and I know that romaine only costs you about 45 cents to put on the plate."

But, Calias says, it's important to remember that dining out isn't all about how much it cost to make the meal. "That salad may have cost me $14, but how the overall experience of dining was is what makes it worthwhile," he adds.

Zorn agrees. Even with simple dishes, you still want to make sure the restaurant is bringing something to the table (no pun intended). Keep an eye on how the chef is "presenting, re-imagining, plating," adds Zorn.

"Don't just give me a green salad. Don't just give me a bowl of soup. Don't just give me a plank of salmon with spinach on the side. I want to see their interpretation."

Spot the duds

Restaurant Week is often just as beneficial to the eatery as it is for the consumer. It's an opportunity for the business to bring in new customers, with the prospect of diners being impressed enough to come back in the future.

So steer clear of spots that have a bad attitude and service to match.

"The sense around Restaurant Week in the past [has been] that the people who take advantage are just in it to kind of scam the restaurants a bit," Zorn says. "They just want a cheap meal, and they don't have any intention of coming back.

"And I think it's really unfortunate, when you feel that from the restaurants."

Zorn says that type of attitude can be reflected in the eatery's Restaurant Week menu — "easy, assembly-line" dishes like casseroles, stroganoffs, soups, salads and sometimes stews can be a red flag.

And check out the sweets. "It's more glaringly obvious on dessert menus. When you see a slice of cheesecake…or a crème brulee — these kind of wishy-washy desserts that really don't say anything about a restaurant," Zorn says.

"You see them during Valentine's Day too, the heart-shaped chocolate cake. Cheesy, assembly line desserts, those are always a really easy tell."

Pick a pricier place

Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to try out that new eatery you usually can't afford. Go for the most expensive place you can, advises Calias.

That's because in most cities, the prix fixe menus are all priced the same, no matter whether the restaurant is usually budget-friendly or pricey.