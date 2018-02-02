2018 is the year of the dog on some calendars. It might as well be the year of the job.

Fifty percent of all adults said they would consider looking for a new job this year — the highest number in years, according to a recent report by Glassdoor. The job-hunting site polled more than 2,000 employed adults in December.

Their timing is spot on.

With the jobless rate at a 17-year-low, the number of employers planning to hire full-time, permanent staff in 2018 rose to 44 percent for 2018, up from 40 percent last year, according to separate data from CareerBuilder. And U.S. companies already hired 234,000 employees in January.