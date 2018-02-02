Super Bowl-bound Patriots owner Bob Kraft shares an 18-year-old ritual he has with Tom Brady

Brady led the Patriots back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC championship game two weeks ago. The Patriots quarterback is recovering from a lacerated right hand, which he injured last month.

Kraft said Friday that Brady's hand is pretty good shape. He added that the star quarterback, who was drafted to the team nearly two decades ago in 2000, can play for the team for as long as he wants.

"I don't think there's any other franchise that's had a quarterback that long," Kraft said. "We collect good people and we create continuity."

"The bottom line is that [Brady] wins," Kraft added.

Kraft became the chairman and CEO of the Patriots when he took ownership of the team in 1994. That year, the Patriots qualified for the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

The NFL's core audience is losing interest rapidly, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found. Fans are following the sport less closely, the poll found, even among key demographics such as young men.

When asked about changing consumer behavior and the rise of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Kraft didn't appear too worried. He said his company plans to work with those platforms.

"However we can bring a product that the consumer wants to them," he said.

From a business perspective, Kraft spoke on what a sixth Super Bowl win would mean for the New England Patriots franchise.

Winning the Super Bowl "enhances your brand," Kraft said, adding fans "want to be connected to you, they want to buy your gear."

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Disclosure: NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl.