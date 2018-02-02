The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T falls short of competitors from Mazda, Honda

Hyundai's bringing its best Sonata to the fight, but it's not winning.

As sales dwindle in the midsize car market, big players in the segment have all significantly redone their entries to help stem the flow of sedan buyers pouring towards crossovers. Honda introduced the best version of the Accord ever, Toyota debuted the best version of the Camry ever and Mazda has continuously updated the 6 to make sure it's always the best version of itself.

There have been times where the Sonata was a game changer, besting competitors in value and style without contest. The new model is a perfectly acceptable family sedan, but it doesn't quite excel the same way the Sonata used to. In a market saturated with fantastic choices, the Sonata fails to rise above the pack significantly.