U.S. stocks were on track to open sharply lower on Friday morning as investors took a more cautious approach as bond yields kept rising.

Dow futures were pointing to a drop of more than 250 points at the open as jittery investors kept their eyes on the bond market and awaited a closely watched monthly jobs report due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists are expecting 180,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in January and that wages grew at a slightly higher annual pace of 2.6 percent.

The jobs number will be followed by consumer sentiment and factory order numbers at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as the bond sell-off continued.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.7919 percent at 3:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0350 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

As a result, equities are traded lower as anxiety grows that rising yields may hurt corporate earnings.

In earnings, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Honda Motor, and Merck are set to report before the bell.

On the political front, President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that there could be a phase two of tax cuts.

Elsewhere, oil prices were moving higher in early European trading hours, boosted by a weaker dollar.