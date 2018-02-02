House panel releases GOP memo about Trump Russia probe, over FBI and DOJ objections

The House Intelligence Committee on Friday released the once-classified memo that alleges anti-Trump bias in an investigation over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

President Donald Trump declassified the memo Friday. Both the FBI and the Justice Department had objected to its release of the document, which was assembled Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. The California Republican also worked on President Donald Trump's transition team.

The House panel voted along party lines this week to approve releasing the memo to Trump and then to the public.

Read the full text of the memo here

Democrats have said the memo paints an inaccurate picture. The House intelligence panel voted against the release of a competing memo, drafted by ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

The president declassified the document in full, with no redactions, the White House said. Trump later told reporters that he had sent the memo to Congress and that "we'll see what happens" with what the House intelligence panel decides to do.

"I think it's a disgrace what's happening in our country," Trump said. "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."