    House panel releases GOP memo about Trump Russia probe, over FBI and DOJ objections

    • The House Intelligence Committee releases the memo that alleges anti-Trump bias in the investigation over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
    • Trump declassified the memo and sent it to the committee for release.
    • The FBI and the Justice Department had objected to releasing the memo, which was written by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a former Trump transition official.
    House releases declassified Nunes memo on Trump aid surveillance
    The House Intelligence Committee on Friday released the once-classified memo that alleges anti-Trump bias in an investigation over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

    President Donald Trump declassified the memo Friday. Both the FBI and the Justice Department had objected to its release of the document, which was assembled Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. The California Republican also worked on President Donald Trump's transition team.

    The House panel voted along party lines this week to approve releasing the memo to Trump and then to the public.

    Democrats have said the memo paints an inaccurate picture. The House intelligence panel voted against the release of a competing memo, drafted by ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

    The president declassified the document in full, with no redactions, the White House said. Trump later told reporters that he had sent the memo to Congress and that "we'll see what happens" with what the House intelligence panel decides to do.

    "I think it's a disgrace what's happening in our country," Trump said. "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."

    House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) crosses paths with reporters as he departs Speaker Paul Ryan's office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2017.
    White House: Nunes memo has been declassified   

    Nunes said in a statement Friday that he hopes the release will "shine a light on this alarming series of events so we can make reforms that allow the American people to have full faith and confidence in their governing institutions."

    The memo suggests that a dossier assembled by former British spy Christopher Steele — which included salacious allegations about Trump's dealings with Russia — was used as evidence for an application to extend surveillance against former Trump advisor Carter Page. One former high-ranking law-enforcement official, however, told CNBC that it's "just not credible" that the Steele dossier served as the only source for the extension as "these applications always cite multiple reasons for surveillance."

    FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, had appealed to the White House not to declassify the memo. The FBI has said it has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of the document.

    The FBI Agents Association on Friday said in a statement that agents "have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission."

    The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution. The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world's preeminent law enforcement agency. FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.

    Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who is a frequent critic of Trump's, also weighed in Friday, saying attacks on the FBI and the Justice Department "serve no American interests – no party's, no president's, only Putin's."

    Trump has repeatedly denied accusations of collusion with Russia during the campaign.

    The president, in a Friday morning tweet, continued his assault on the nation's top law-enforcement officials, accusing leadership in the FBI and Justice Department of politicizing "the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans."

