We can learn a lot about Jeff Bezos' health strategy by looking at his investments

Amazon made its first big step into the health care industry this week by joining up with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to tackle the problem of skyrocketing employee health care costs.

That left many wondering how exactly the companies will achieve that mission, especially given the lack of detail.

So we looked at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' personal investments in health to glean what his strategy might be as he makes his biggest move yet.

Bezos is no stranger to health care. He's been investing in it since the late 1990s. Not everything he has tried has succeeded, but that hasn't dissuaded him.

And for the most part, he's invested in big ideas that could fundamentally change the way that health care is delivered — if they succeed.